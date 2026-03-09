These Breakfast Foods Make You Ugly

Grandma always said “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but failed to mention it could make you UGLY.

A recent study has found that if your morning routine includes a bowl of sugary cereal, donuts, pancakes or basically anything that is delicious it could cause you to become less attractive within a couple hours.

Researchers examined how different types of breakfasts affected perceived facial attractiveness. Participants were photographed and rated by volunteers before eating and again two hours after breakfast. Some participants ate healthier options, while others consumed meals heavy in refined carbohydrates.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Those carb-heavy breakfasts included foods such as donuts, bagels, pancakes, muffins, white bread, and sugary cereals. According to the study, people who ate these refined carbs were rated as significantly less attractive two hours later compared to those who ate healthier foods.

Their explanation is that refined carbs can cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar, which may subtly affect skin tone, facial expression, or energy levels. These small changes might influence how others perceive someone’s attractiveness—even over a short period of time.

Sure, foods higher in protein, fiber, and healthy fats may help keep both your energy—and your appearance—more stable throughout the morning. BUT at the end of the meal, whose really happier? The guy with avocado toast or Krispie creams?