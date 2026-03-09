The case centers on the intersection of federal gun laws and marijuana use.

The Court is considering if marijuana users are prohibited from possessing firearms under the Controlled Substances Act.

The ruling could have significant implications for gun owners and Second Amendment advocates.

Can You Smoke Weed And Own A Gun?

The Supreme Court’s recent hearing of the case United States v. Hamani has sparked a heated debate about the intersection of Second Amendment rights and marijuana use. Tony Katz is joined by Guy Relford, a Second Amendment attorney and founder of the 2A Project, to break down the complexities of the case and its potential implications.

The case centers around the question of whether an individual who uses marijuana regularly can still possess a firearm under federal law. Guy Relford explains, “The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 and how it intersects with the federal laws dealing with who can and cannot possess a firearm under 18 USC, which is US Code 9-2 G.” He notes that the statute in question prohibits individuals who are “an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance” from possessing a firearm.

The Supreme Court’s decision will have significant implications for gun owners and Second Amendment advocates. As Guy Relford points out, “The focus is always on possession, not ownership. So, if I own several guns, but I give them to a friend to hold for me, I still own them, but I don’t physically possess them.” This distinction is crucial in understanding the nuances of the case.

The Supreme Court’s oral argument revealed a range of perspectives on the issue. Justice Gorsuch questioned the government’s argument, pointing out that the historical analogies cited by the government were flawed. He noted that the government’s comparison of marijuana users to habitual drunkards was not applicable, as the latter were considered incapacitated and unable to manage their affairs. As Guy Relford notes, “If you’re trying to say that applies to occasional users of marijuana, you just disqualified all of the founders.”

The case has sparked a lively debate among justices, with some expressing concerns about the government’s broad prohibition on marijuana users possessing firearms. As Guy Relford observes, “If Congress has made a determination that a broad category of people, illegal drug users, are dangerous, and who were we as a court to interfere with that decision coming from the legislature?” Others, however, have expressed skepticism about the government’s argument, pointing out that the Controlled Substances Act’s scheduling of marijuana was based on its addictive properties, not its potential for violence.

The outcome of the case remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Supreme Court’s decision will have far-reaching implications for gun owners and Second Amendment advocates. As Guy Relford notes, “I think it’s going to be an interesting mix on this. But based on the questions, the challenges, the statements from justices, if your argument, you may see a thin majority in favor of the gun owner.”

