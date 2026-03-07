Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Heavy Rain Brings Slight Weekend Cold Front, More Flooding

Temperatures will fall into the 60's on Sunday and then back into the 70's with an increasing chance of rain after Monday.

Published on March 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

National Weather Service Indianapolis
Source: NWS Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Widespread minor to moderate river flooding was reported in southern Indiana after Saturday morning’s strong storm system rolled through.

The system made its way into the state at around 8 a.m., bringing heavy rainfall at times and wind gusts as strong as 45 mph. The East Fork White River and lower White River were the main concerns in the southern part of the state.

Meteorologist Aaron Updike from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said it’s been one of the rainier periods he’s seen for late February and March.

“We had upwards of 5 inches in portions of south and southeastern Indiana,” said Updike. “With that, we’ve seen river level rises and some aerial flooding.”

Following Saturday’s storms, a cold front will get the new week started.

“For Sunday, we’re looking at highs above 60, which is still well above normal for this time of year,” Updike added.

On Monday, highs will return to the 70’s, but Updike said rain chances increase the following day.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Diego Morales
Local  |  WISH-TV

Sec. of State Morales Barred from Marion County Election Services Center

National Weather Service Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Heavy Rain Brings Slight Weekend Cold Front, More Flooding

Johnson County Coroner
Local  |  Staff

Body Found in Drainage Ditch in Greenwood

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  WISH-TV

Search Underway for Man Lost in Southern Indiana Floodwaters

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Colts Center Ryan Kelly Announces Retirement

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

1 Dead, Another Critical from Separate Saturday Shootings in Indy

Businessman feeling emotional exhaustion leans head against wall
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

February Jobs Report: U.S. Sheds 92K Positions; Unemployment Hits 4.4%

Butler Bullfrog
Local  |  John Herrick

PETA Requests that Butler University Become the Bullfrogs Instead of the Bulldogs

AES indiana
Local News  |  John Herrick

AES Indiana Postpones More Community Open Houses Over Social Media Threats

The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy FOP Recognizes State Senator Carrasco for Legislative Leadership

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

Two People Shot at Apartments on Indy’s West Side

Rodney Sanford
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Intoxicated Driver Hauling Strawberries in Bartholomew County Arrested

Dr. Matt Kegley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Announce Plans to Appoint Interim Superintendent

doctor wearing protective gear while taking measurements at a hospital
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Indiana Supreme Court Upholds COVID-19 Immunity for Hospitals in Patient Death Case

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close