NWS: Heavy Rain Brings Slight Weekend Cold Front, More Flooding

Source: NWS Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Widespread minor to moderate river flooding was reported in southern Indiana after Saturday morning’s strong storm system rolled through.

The system made its way into the state at around 8 a.m., bringing heavy rainfall at times and wind gusts as strong as 45 mph. The East Fork White River and lower White River were the main concerns in the southern part of the state.

Meteorologist Aaron Updike from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said it’s been one of the rainier periods he’s seen for late February and March.

“We had upwards of 5 inches in portions of south and southeastern Indiana,” said Updike. “With that, we’ve seen river level rises and some aerial flooding.”

Following Saturday’s storms, a cold front will get the new week started.

“For Sunday, we’re looking at highs above 60, which is still well above normal for this time of year,” Updike added.

On Monday, highs will return to the 70’s, but Updike said rain chances increase the following day.