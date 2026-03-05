A Cautionary Tale of Progressive Politics In Education
The Resignation of Superintendent Patrick Mapes: A Cautionary Tale of Progressive Politics in Education
The recent resignation of Superintendent Patrick Mapes from the Hamilton Southeastern School District has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many wondering what led to his sudden departure. In this episode of our podcast, we explore the complex issues surrounding Mapes’ resignation and the implications for education in Indiana.
As Tony Katz discusses the situation, it becomes clear that Mapes’ decision to leave was not taken lightly. “He had just gotten a three-year contract extension six months prior,” our host notes, highlighting the unexpected nature of the resignation. But what drove Mapes to step down? According to Benjamin Orr, a school board member, Mapes was “elected in 2022 to address the hyper-politicization that had overtaken the district during COVID.” However, despite his efforts to refocus the district on academic excellence and teacher support, Mapes faced intense opposition from certain members of the community.
Orr describes the situation as a “persistent meddling, undermining, accusations, and lack of trust” that made it impossible for Mapes to lead effectively. He writes, “We had an opportunity to benefit from his steady and experienced hand, but both internal and external forces pushed him away.” The tension between Mapes and the school board ultimately led to his resignation, leaving behind a legacy of controversy and concern for the future of the district.
As we delve into the details of Mapes’ resignation, it becomes clear that the issue runs deeper than just one individual. “Fisher’s has a problem, and with all due respect, Mayor Fadness, you’ve been of no help here,” our host says, highlighting the broader implications for the community. The situation serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of progressive politics in education, where the lines between education and indoctrination become blurred.
Throughout the episode, we explore the complexities of the situation, discussing the role of politics in education, the importance of community engagement, and the challenges of balancing competing interests. Our host and guest provide insightful commentary on the issues at play, offering a nuanced understanding of the situation and its implications for the future of education in Indiana.
If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of the Mapes resignation and the broader implications for education, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear our discussion on the complex issues surrounding the situation and the lessons that can be learned from this cautionary tale. Listen to the full episode and discover the underlying dynamics that led to Superintendent Mapes’ resignation and the future of education in Indiana.
Listen to the “A Cautionary Tale of Progressive Politics in Education” discussion in full here:
Benjamin Orr: Husband, Father, School Board Member
Superintendent Mapes has resigned. As both a board member, and a father with children still in our schools, this loss feels deeply personal. It hurts. I wish I could’ve done more to avoid this outcome.
Mr Mapes brought more than 35 years of outstanding leadership to HSE. He was quickly identified and unanimously selected by our full board. He successfully led districts across rural, suburban, and urban communities with unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a tireless focus on students first, winning local, state, and national awards along the way. He came to us determined to prioritize academics and real opportunities for every child. He did exactly that, exceptionally well. He’s been remarkably present with our students and community. His resignation is a genuine loss. It hurts because a leader of his caliber is exceptionally rare.
Make no mistake; our ongoing local drama, rooted in the inability to find common ground ultimately drove him away. Despite his proven experience, our persistent meddling, undermining, accusations, and lack of trust made it impossible for him to lead effectively and refocus our district. We had an opportunity to benefit from his steady and experienced hand, but both internal and external forces pushed him away.
I was elected in 2022 to address the hyper-politicization that had overtaken the district during COVID. Families saw district communications calling America “inherently racist”, policies asking staff to conceal a child’s name, pronoun, or gender changes from parents, surveys asking students to tally friends by race or sexual orientation, and even open opposition to law enforcement. Many of us felt this culture crossed into indoctrination rather than education and didn’t reflect our values. I campaigned to return the focus to strong academics, safe schools, and teacher support without political influence. I truly believed this would lower temperatures and restore the culture we used to know. Superintendent Mapes stood with me in this endeavor. We were wrong.
Soon after our work began, a group of tenacious, partisan voices emerged, intent on revenge. They claim concerns about transparency, fiscal responsibility, nepotism, and tone, but those are not honest concerns. They just sound better to moderates and sell better than demanding a return to COVID times. They are deceptively raised to stir anger and build support for a single outcome: removing Superintendent Mapes, flipping the board, and returning to that ideology.
The underlying demand from many has been complete partisan loyalty: conform politically or face relentless attacks on your reputation and your family. They dominate social media, public meetings, and community conversation, amplifying minor matters while ignoring any success. These criticisms often turn deeply personal, even extending to Mr Mapes’ wife, a 30-year, highly respected teacher in her own right.
The Hamilton Southeastern family is still filled with good, kind, hardworking people; families, teachers, and neighbors who care profoundly about our children. That heart is still strong. The drama and culture shift is coming from very few people, but at incredible volume. November gives us another opportunity to decide once again who will represent us, but our culture and our future is up to the rest of us. I will participate going forward as only a father and husband and pray for the leadership of others to find unity where I could not.
I have total respect for Superintendent Mapes. I thank him for his incredible contributions. I also have faith in our city. I remain hopeful that together we can still find common ground and preserve what drew so many of us here years ago.
