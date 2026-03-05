Source: Handout / Getty

Where’s Trump’s Ferocity Towards The Domestic Threats?

Ethan Hatcher:

Following a flurry of kinetic strikes against Iran resulting in massive fatalities for their leadership structure, it’s abundantly clear that this administration will unleash enormous ferocity towards foreign adversaries when needed. But where’s that same ferocity towards domestic threats and the form of the political left who has repeatedly been willing to engage in street violence to achieve their goals. Is the President truly putting America first? Or is he allowing the United States to become a pawn of foreign interest seeking to manipulate American military engagement for their own benefit, scrutinizing every action of government in a quest to expose the globalist puppet masters. Pulling the strings is the ever tireless producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Conspiracy Carl:

Where is the ferocity against the enemies within that are really dictating the terms of America’s survival. I mean, year, election after election, we are told that this is the most important election ever. Now a cynic would say, we’ll see they’ve always been saying it. But I truly believe that if a few more elections go the Democrats way it’s over. Look what happened to California. California used to reliably elect Republicans, and now they don’t anymore. Once the Democrats get their fangs into the system and make it so it’s impossible to defeat them, it’s over, completely over.

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts

Listen to the “Where’s Trump’s Ferocity Towards The Domestic Threats?” discussion in full here:

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:

Watch Saturday Night On The Circle: