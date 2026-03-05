Listen Live
Close
Conspiracy Corner With Carl

Where’s Trump’s Ferocity Towards The Domestic Threats?

The President has shown that he's a hawk regarding foreign threats, but there are plenty of threats here at home that aren't being dealt with.

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Observes Operation Epic Fury From Mar-a-Lago
Source: Handout / Getty

Where’s Trump’s Ferocity Towards The Domestic Threats?

Ethan Hatcher

Following a flurry of kinetic strikes against Iran resulting in massive fatalities for their leadership structure, it’s abundantly clear that this administration will unleash enormous ferocity towards foreign adversaries when needed. But where’s that same ferocity towards domestic threats and the form of the political left who has repeatedly been willing to engage in street violence to achieve their goals. Is the President truly putting America first? Or is he allowing the United States to become a pawn of foreign interest seeking to manipulate American military engagement for their own benefit, scrutinizing every action of government in a quest to expose the globalist puppet masters. Pulling the strings is the ever tireless producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Conspiracy Carl:

Where is the ferocity against the enemies within that are really dictating the terms of America’s survival. I mean, year, election after election, we are told that this is the most important election ever. Now a cynic would say, we’ll see they’ve always been saying it. But I truly believe that if a few more elections go the Democrats way it’s over. Look what happened to California. California used to reliably elect Republicans, and now they don’t anymore. Once the Democrats get their fangs into the system and make it so it’s impossible to defeat them, it’s over, completely over.

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts 

Listen to the “Where’s Trump’s Ferocity Towards The Domestic Threats?” discussion in full here: 

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here: 

Watch Saturday Night On The Circle: 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Healthcare Worker Administering Vaccine to Child
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning

Education policy Concept. Illustration with Icons Keywords and Arrows
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana BOE Approves New School Accountability Model

Miller's Towing
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Attorney for Family of Mason Alexander Charged with Felony Theft

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Minnesota at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota on Senior Night 77-47, Alexis Scores 23

Judge gavel hammer on wooden table with textbooks background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Convicted of Murder from 2023 Shooting

Ryland Reaves
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IU Student Charged with Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

Darren Vogt
Local  |  renuka2015bajpai

Vogt Launches State Senate Bid with Government Audit Plan

Curt Cignetti Gets Award
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Gov. Braun Presents Curt Cignetti with the Sachem Award

Seymour Police
Local  |  Staff

Group of 4 Arrested in Seymour Burglary

Different pronouns in a questionnaire
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Brownsburg Schools to Pay $650K to Former Teacher

Fishers Police Department
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Police Host Record Teen Safety Seminar

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain and Storms Return to Indiana, Especially in the South

Hoosiers Stuck in Middle East
Local  |  WISH-TV

How 2 Hoosiers are Navigating Travels to and from the Middle East

Anthony Wayne Carter
Local News  |  Johnette Cruz

Supreme Court Affirms Life Sentence in Brutal 2023 Columbus Murder

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close