Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

FISHERS, Ind. — A man involved in a crash that killed a Hamilton Southeastern High School football star has reached a plea agreement with Hamilton County prosecutors on Friday.

In June 2025, 18-year-old Trey Williams was charged with reckless homicide following a March 2025 crash that killed Mason Alexander, who was 18 at the time. As part of the plea deal, additional misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and providing false government identification were dismissed.

The crash happened on Florida Road near Geist Park when Williams, who was 17 at the time, was speeding. According to court records Williams attempted to pass another vehicle on a double yellow line near a slope in the road. When he encountered oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, he overcorrected to avoid a head-on collision, causing his car to veer off the road, hit a tree, and ignite. Though Williams was a minor at the time of the crash, he was arrested and a judge waived him to adult court in May 2025 to face the criminal charges.

Under the terms of the agreement, Williams total sentence will be six years. The agreement caps the time spent in the Indiana Department of Correction at three years, with a total executed sentence not to exceed four years. Williams will also serve two years of probation and face a five-year suspension of his driving privileges.

Williams is due back in court on March 11.