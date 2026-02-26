Nancy Pelosi’s Messy Response to Trump’s SOTU

President Trump covered a lot in his State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening. He praised not only his own success, but the success of the GOP and everyday Americans. Trump honored heroes with medals, recognized family members who lost loved ones, and even gave a moment to the men’s USA hockey team. However, in true Trump fashion he also made sure to call out all the Democrats and leaders who have been outspoken against his administration.

The president called out the Democrats in the rotunda several times during his State of the Union address, many who refused to stand-up for basic rights including supporting Americans over illegal immigrants. However, one thing both sides stood up for: when Trump called out insider trading.

President Trump urged Congress to “pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay. Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information,” This prompted members of both parties to stand in applause, which even caught the president off guard.

Trump responded, “They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up — if she’s here? Doubt it.”

The former Speaker of the House and her husband, Paul Pelosi, have faced scrutiny for their investments in recent years. Critics note that Pelosi is one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

The Stop Insider Trading Act would ban members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from purchasing publicly traded stocks and require advance public notice before any sale,

CNN asked Nancy Pelosi after the address what her response was to Trump calling her out on behind the podium. She seemed to be taken aback by the question by responding with confusion.

“I say back to him, as that’s what members said, look at your own self. The inference he wants to draw is there was something wrong with that, which there wasn’t, and if there was, people get prosecuted for it. For a long time now we’ve been trying to pass this law. It doesn’t have — now it has more support than it had before, and —”

She continued to stumble her words in a circle before concluding that she agreed with the room and applauded herself when Trump made the initial comment.

Fox News Digital did report that she immediately stopped clapping once the president got personal.