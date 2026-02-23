Listen Live
Remembering Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

'He wanted to be a Beech Grove officer': Honoring Brian Elliott, a husband and a hero, who laid down his life to protect his city.

Published on February 23, 2026

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — February 16th, 2026, will forever be a devastating day in the history of the Beech Grove Police Department.

Those words were spoken by Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice on Monday inside the Beech Grove High School gymnasium. That is the day that Officer Brian Elliott was killed in the line of duty.

“Thank you for being here to mourn the senseless loss of his life,” said Chief Maurice.

Brian Elliott
Officer Brian Elliott (Beech Grove Police Department)

Hundreds of people gathered to honor Officer Elliott during a celebration of life on Monday at Beech Grove High School, where Elliott was a 2011 graduate. He had only been with the Beech Grove Police Department for about two years.

Elliott, 33, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance at a Beech Grove apartment with a fellow officer on the evening of Feb. 16. He was struck by multiple bullets and died after being taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

“Two officers heard a cry for help and without hesitation answered that cry,” Chief Maurice said of the incident on Feb. 16. “They immediately went to intervene, unaware there was an ambush on the other side of that door.”

Chief Maurice said the department has received endless texts, calls, emails, and items from local and state departments, as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, showing their support for the Beech Grove police and the Elliott family.

“I do not take it lightly that when our world stopped, you responded,” Chief Maurice said of the Beech Grove community, the city of Indianapolis, and the state of Indiana. “Even when your world kept spinning, you were here to prop us up until we can get back on our feet.”

Beech Grove mayor James Coffman said he still remembers the day he swore in Elliott as one of the city’s newest police officers. It was the day of the solar eclipse, April 8, 2024. From that day forward, Coffman knew Elliott would be a tremendous representation of the city that he loved.

“We celebrate the exceptional life of a man who is deeply woven into all aspects of our city,” the mayor said, assuring the family that Officer Elliott would not be forgotten in the city of Beech Grove.

“To all the people who know and love Brian, you do not have to carry this weight alone,” Mayor Coffman said. “We see you, our hearts are with you, and we are walking alongside you every step of this journey.”

Also speaking at Monday morning’s service was Joshua Shrum. He said his best friend, Brian Elliott, didn’t just serve a community…he built one.

“He made people feel safe, feel heard, and feel included, not because of the badge that he wore, but because of the man that he was,” said Shrum.

Through their posts and spoken words, many have described Officer Elliott as a dedicated and selfless public servant, a man of integrity, and a go-getter. Chief Maurice called him “the best of the best.”

Before becoming a police officer in the city he grew up in and wanted to serve, Elliott worked for Eskenazi Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was number 1 in his MCSO class, an academic winner at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and an honor graduate.

After graduating from Beech Grove High School, Elliott went on to study Criminal Justice at IUPUI. He enjoyed listening to music, riding motorcycles, and drinking bourbon with friends. Elliott was also the vice president of Circle City Cigar Club.

Brian Elliott married his wife, Erin, in October 2023. Along with being a husband, Elliott was a son, a brother, and a friend.

Officer Elliott is being laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

“Officer Brian Elliott…it was an honor to serve alongside you,” said Chief Maurice. “We will continue to carry on your sacrifice from here.”

