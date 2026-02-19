Candlelight Vigil Honors Officer Brian Elliott in Beech Grove

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BEECH GROVE, Ind — Hundreds of people gathered in Beech Grove Wednesday night, candles in hand, to remember officer Brian Elliott.

He was shot and killed Monday while responding to a call at the Beech Meadow apartments. He was 33 and had been with the Beech Grove Police Department since September 2024. He died later at the hospital.

The vigil was held near the place where he started his final shift. The mayor, the police chief, and others spoke about the last couple of days feeling heavy and unreal. There were fellow officers, friends, family members, and people who never met him but felt the loss anyway.

People talked about Brian as a real person. He loved motorcycles and rock music. He joked around. He chose a job that meant running toward danger when others were running away. Some said having this happen so close to home shook them. Others said it reminded them why they want to step into jobs where they help people.

His patrol car now sits covered in flowers, stuffed animals, and handwritten notes. The memorial outside the police station continues to grow as people stop by throughout the week.

Leaders said Brian’s family was there Wednesday night, standing quietly among the crowd, surrounded by people who wanted them to feel supported.

The candles lit up the night, a simple way for people to show they will not forget him.