EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show

In the wake of the tragic loss of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, Chief of Police Michael Maurice and Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Rick Snyder joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss the devastating incident and its impact on the community and law enforcement.

Officer Elliott, 33, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance on February 16, 2026. Another officer was also injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Chief Maurice described the past 24 hours as a whirlwind, emphasizing the emotional toll on his department.

“My officers are really hurting,” he admitted, highlighting the close-knit nature of the 40-member department.

He praised Officer Elliott’s dedication, sharing that Elliott had long aspired to serve in Beech Grove and was known for his commitment to excellence.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“He didn’t just want to be a Beech Grove officer; he wanted to be the best,” Maurice said, recalling Elliott’s passion for his role and his camaraderie with colleagues.

Rick Snyder, FOP President, reflected on the broader challenges faced by law enforcement, noting the alarming frequency of officers being shot in the line of duty.

“We’re averaging an officer shot every 25 to 26 hours in this nation,” Snyder stated, underscoring the risks officers face daily.

He also commended the professionalism of the responding agencies, including IMPD SWAT and Indiana State Police, who worked tirelessly during the chaotic scene.

Both Maurice and Snyder expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Departments across the region have stepped in to cover shifts, allowing Beech Grove officers time to grieve and regroup.

“The response has been unbelievable,” Maurice said, acknowledging the solidarity shown by fellow officers and the public.

The conversation also touched on the official fundraiser organized by the Central Indiana Police Foundation to support Officer Elliott’s wife, Erin, and his family.

Snyder emphasized the importance of donating through the official channels to ensure all contributions directly benefit the family.

Donations can be made below:

As the community mourns, Maurice and Snyder called for continued support and prayers.

“This is a time to come together,” Snyder said, urging everyone to honor Officer Elliott’s legacy by standing with those who serve and protect.