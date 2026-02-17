Listen Live
Close
Local

Fundraiser Organized for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Central Indiana Police Foundation Starts Fundraiser for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Source: Central Indiana Police Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS–The Central Indiana Police Foundation says they will host the family-approved fund to support the family of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night.

Elliott was responding to a domestic situation. That’s when investigators believe he was shot and killed by Kenneth Johnson. Johnson was later taken into custody.

Donations may be made here.

The Foundation says they will also be happy to pass along notes or cards for the family and get those to them.

Or you can mail a check to:

Central IN Police Foundation
1525 Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Check should be made out to ‘Central IN Police Foundation’

Memo: Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
9 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Monobob

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  John Herrick

Central Indiana Police Foundation Starts Fundraiser for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Access Denied
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Hospital Association Begins ‘Access Denied’ to Expose Abusive Insurer Practices

Judge gavel on stacks of US dollar bills symbolizing justice, corruption, financial crime and law
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Voters to Decide on New Bail Rules This November

Indy TenPoint Coalition
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rev. Harrison Calls for Prayer Following Officer Death

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Celebrate Lunar New Year at IPL Central Library event!

Jesse Jackson Speaking at a Debate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Jackson Dies at 84, 1972 Gary Convention Marks His Breakthrough

Police Lights
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Alcohol and Speed Suspected in Grant County Crash That Killed Three

Severe Weather
Local News  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Possible for Indiana on Thursday

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Senate Debates Changes to Utility Cost Bill

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Amendment to Election Bill Would Shorten State’s Early Voting Period

Kenneth Johnson Mugshot
Local  |  Staff

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

Ripley County Fatal Crash
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Madison Man Killed in Ripley County Crash

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close