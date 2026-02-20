Man Faces Murder, Attempted Murder in Beech Grove Officer’s Killing

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenneth Johnson has been formally charged in the killing of Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott.

Court records show Johnson faces six felony charges, including murder, attempted murder, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm.

The shooting happened Monday around 5:40 p.m. at an apartment on Diplomat Court. Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming for help. When Officer Elliott and his partner arrived, they also heard cries from inside the apartment. Elliott forced the door open, and authorities say Johnson fired, striking Elliott and the other officer.

Elliott was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died. He is scheduled to be laid to rest Monday, Feb. 23. The other officer survived and has been released from the hospital.

After the shooting, Johnson hid in a nearby laundry room until a witness spotted him. IMPD’s SWAT team arrested him. He is now in Marion County Jail, and the Indiana State Police are leading the investigation.