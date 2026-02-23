Hoosiers Line Up to Pay Tribute to Beech Grove Officer

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BEECH GROVE, Ind — Officer Brian Elliott will be laid to rest Monday following a weekend of tributes from across Indiana.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at Beech Grove High School to honor the fallen Beech Grove officer. Law enforcement officers from departments around the state stood alongside neighbors and community members to pay their respects.

Elliott grew up in Beech Grove and graduated from the high school. Last Monday, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call at the Beech Meadows Apartments.

Police vehicles from across Indiana filled the school parking lot. Fire trucks raised a large American flag above the entrance as snow flurries fell and a steady wind moved through the crowd.

Leaders with the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and officers from other departments reflected on the impact of line-of-duty deaths on families, fellow officers, and the community. Retired officers also attended, saying events like this show support for the family and for those who continue to serve.

After Monday’s funeral at Beech Grove High School, a procession is expected to leave the school between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The route will go west on Hornet Avenue to Emerson Avenue, north to Main Street, west to 17th Avenue, north to the roundabout, west on Albany Street to Keystone Avenue, south to I-65, then north on I-65 to the 29th Street exit. The procession will continue east on 29th Street to Illinois Street, north to 34th Street, and then to Crown Hill Cemetery.

Part of the procession will travel on the interstate. Police are asking people not to stop along the side of the highway. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are expected to take part.