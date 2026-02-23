Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Line Up to Pay Tribute to Beech Grove Officer

Elliott grew up in Beech Grove and graduated from the high school.

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Elliot Funeral
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BEECH GROVE, Ind — Officer Brian Elliott will be laid to rest Monday following a weekend of tributes from across Indiana.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at Beech Grove High School to honor the fallen Beech Grove officer. Law enforcement officers from departments around the state stood alongside neighbors and community members to pay their respects.

Elliott grew up in Beech Grove and graduated from the high school. Last Monday, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call at the Beech Meadows Apartments.

Police vehicles from across Indiana filled the school parking lot. Fire trucks raised a large American flag above the entrance as snow flurries fell and a steady wind moved through the crowd.

Leaders with the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and officers from other departments reflected on the impact of line-of-duty deaths on families, fellow officers, and the community. Retired officers also attended, saying events like this show support for the family and for those who continue to serve.

After Monday’s funeral at Beech Grove High School, a procession is expected to leave the school between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The route will go west on Hornet Avenue to Emerson Avenue, north to Main Street, west to 17th Avenue, north to the roundabout, west on Albany Street to Keystone Avenue, south to I-65, then north on I-65 to the 29th Street exit. The procession will continue east on 29th Street to Illinois Street, north to 34th Street, and then to Crown Hill Cemetery.

Part of the procession will travel on the interstate. Police are asking people not to stop along the side of the highway. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are expected to take part.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot, $46K in Goods Stolen in Home Invasion on Indy’s West Side

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Tyrese Haliburton to be Away From Pacers Following Shingles Diagnosis

Elliot Funeral
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosiers Line Up to Pay Tribute to Beech Grove Officer

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Two Mississippi Murder Suspects Arrested in Kokomo

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Odds of Bears Moving to Indiana “Better Than 50/50”

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Shot, 1 Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting in Indy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Rutgers at Purdue
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rondale Moore, Former Purdue Football Star, Dies at 25

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Survivor of Fatal Jay County Crash Sues Semi Driver, Truck Companies

Marion VA Medical Center Fire
Local  |  Staff

Fire Reported at VA Medical Center in Marion

Bloomington tornado
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

National Weather Service Confirms EF2 Tornado in Monroe County

Indiana v Purdue
Local  |  John Herrick

#7 Purdue Pummels Indiana at Mackey Arena 93-64

College Goal Sunday
Local  |  Staff

Indiana’s Largest FAFSA Filing Event is Sunday

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Chilly Weekend Ahead for Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Local  |  John Herrick

Curt Cignetti Gets New Deal with Indiana University

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close