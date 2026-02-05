Federal judges have lifetime appointments, making impeachment the sole recourse for removal.

Lack of judicial accountability raises concerns, with calls for legislative action to hold judges accountable.

Controversial rulings by judges have fueled public frustration, potentially becoming a major issue in upcoming primaries.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

What Can Be Done About These Unconstitutional Rulings From Judges?

In this episode of our Tony Kinnett Cast, we’re tackling a pressing issue that’s got everyone talking: the state of the judiciary in the United States. Joining me is Rob Bluey, a seasoned expert from The Daily Signal, who shares his insights on the recent controversy surrounding federal judges and the potential for impeachment.

One of the most striking aspects of our conversation is the reality that federal judges are appointed for life, making impeachment a rare and serious process. “When you talk about impeachment, that is literally the only way to remove them,” Rob explains. This unique aspect of the judiciary system means that judges have a significant amount of power and influence, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

We also discuss the recent case of Judge James Boasberg, who was at the center of a heated controversy surrounding his handling of a high-profile case. The Justice Department’s dismissal of an ethics complaint against him has left many wondering about the accountability of the judicial branch. “If the court itself is not going to hold judges accountable, you can bring this to the legislative branch and you can pursue it there,” Rob advises.

Love The Tony Kinnett Cast? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The conversation also touches on the current state of the judiciary, where judges are making decisions that are causing frustration among the public. “These are some of the most egregious decisions that we’ve seen over the course of the last year, the first year of the second Trump term,” Rob notes. The tension between the executive and judicial branches is palpable, with President Trump taking a firm stance on issues like immigration and border control.

One of the most striking aspects of our conversation is the potential for the judiciary to become a major issue in the upcoming primaries. “The American people are frustrated, I think, with the inaction in Washington, D.C.,” Rob says. “I give the President a lot of credit for getting that one big beautiful bill across the finish line.” The conversation highlights the complex dynamics at play in the current political landscape and the potential for the judiciary to become a major point of contention.

If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of the judiciary and the current state of the country, this episode is a must-listen. Rob Bluey’s insights offer a unique perspective on the complex issues at play and the potential consequences of the judiciary’s actions. Tune in to hear more about the controversy surrounding Judge Boasberg, the role of the legislative branch, and the potential for impeachment. Listen to the full episode to gain a deeper understanding of the issues and the perspectives of those involved.

Listen to the “What Can Be Done About These Unconstitutional Rulings From Judges?” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Kamala Harris Running AGAIN? A… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Watch the show:

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart