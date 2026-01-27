Source: PHOTO: WIBC

Todd Rokita Tackling Some Of Indiana’s Most Pressing Issues

Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita joined Tony Katz to discuss his efforts to tackle some of the state’s most pressing issues. From addressing the complexities of immigration to taking on big pharma, Todd shares his insights on what drives his approach to leadership and how he’s working to make a positive impact in Indiana.

One of the key topics we explore is the recent lawsuit filed against Eli Lilly, alleging that the company participates in a scheme with other insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers to inflate insulin prices. “The PBMs are not aligned with the consumer,” Todd explains. “They’re aligned with themselves.” He emphasizes that this outdated model needs to be addressed, and he’s taking a unique approach by focusing on one specific drug – insulin – to tackle the issue.

Todd’s commitment to addressing the root causes of these problems is evident in his work on immigration. He shares his observations on the recent developments in Minnesota, where he’s seen a mix of ICE maneuvering and pushback. “I don’t want to comment on what their motives were.” Here in Indiana Todd is working to ensure that Indiana’s sheriffs are complying with the law and that the state’s sanctuary city law has better enforcement teeth.

Throughout our conversation, Todd highlights the importance of community and collaboration in driving positive change. He’s working with the General Assembly to pass legislation that will help Indiana’s sheriffs better enforce the law and with J.D. Prescott to make sure the state has the authority to go after businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens. “We have a good sanctuary city law, it needs better enforcement teeth,” he says.

Another key area of focus for Todd is unclaimed property. He’s been working to get hundreds of millions of dollars back to its rightful owners, with a goal of returning it to the people who are owed it. “If the state holds onto this unclaimed property for more than 25 years, it goes to the state,” he explains. “We lose about $2 million a year to the state because it’s been sitting around for 25 years.” By taking action, Todd aims to get this money back to the people who need it.

As we wrap up our conversation, it’s clear that Todd Rokita is committed to making a difference in Indiana. He’s tackling tough issues head-on and working to create positive change through collaboration and community engagement. If you’re interested in learning more about his approach and the issues he’s addressing, listen to the discussion in full here: