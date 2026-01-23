Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Preparing for the worst: how to stay ahead of the storm

Tony Katz is joined by Pat Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Hardware and Gardens, to talk about the essentials of winter preparedness. From snowblowers to pipes, we cover the must-know tips to keep you safe and secure during the cold months.

As we’re expecting a significant snowfall, Pat shares his expertise on the best tools for the job. “I would recommend a battery-operated snowblower for most homeowners,” he advises. “The problem with gas engines is that sometimes we forget to drain the gas after use, which can lead to issues when we need it most.” With a battery-powered snowblower, you can avoid this hassle and enjoy the convenience of easy maintenance.

But winter preparedness isn’t just about snow removal. Pat also emphasizes the importance of protecting your pipes from freezing temperatures. “If you have pipes on the outside wall, make sure to open up the cabinets and vanity to allow heat to get in,” he recommends. “It’s a simple step that can prevent a costly and stressful situation.” He also suggests disconnecting outdoor hoses and using frost-proof valves to minimize the risk of pipes freezing.

Love Tony Katz + The Morning News? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the most common mistakes people make during winter is neglecting to prepare their outdoor faucets. Pat advises wrapping or covering them to prevent damage from frost. “If you have an old house that hasn’t been updated, consider using a styrofoam cup to protect the faucet,” he suggests. It’s a small investment that can save you from a big headache.

Throughout the conversation, Pat shares his expertise and provides actionable tips for winter preparedness. From snowblowers to pipes, he covers the essential steps to keep you safe and secure during the cold months. Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, these tips are a must-know for anyone living in an area prone to snow and freezing temperatures.

As we wrap up our conversation, Pat reminds us that winter preparedness is all about being proactive. “It’s not about being a drip, it’s about being prepared,” he says with a chuckle. By taking the time to prepare your home and your tools, you can enjoy the winter months with peace of mind.

If you’re looking to stay ahead of the storm and ensure your home is winter-ready, tune in to this episode of our podcast. Pat Sullivan shares his expertise and provides valuable insights on how to prepare for the worst. Listen to the full segment and get ready to face the winter with confidence.

Listen to the “Preparing For The Worst: How To Stay Ahead Of The Storm” discussion in full here: