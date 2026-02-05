Listen Live
Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Plainfield Schools Issues Warning To Students Who Walkout

What external organizations are indoctrinating local students?

Published on February 5, 2026

  • School acknowledges students' passion but prioritizes safe, uninterrupted learning environment.
  • Potential involvement of far-left groups with ulterior motives raises questions about external influences.
  • Authenticity is essential - understanding intentions and influences can lead to more informed decisions.
Students from at least twelve LAUSD high schools walkout in protest of the Trump administrations nationwide immigration crackdown, and descend on City Hall
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Plainfield Schools Warning To Students Who Walkout

Craig Collins filling in this morning for Tony Katz, shared his thoughts on the Plainfield Community School Corporation’s decision to potentially discipline students who participate in a planned walkout. As Craig discussed the issue, he touched on a broader topic that’s relevant to us all: the importance of authenticity in our actions and intentions.

Craig emphasized that he agrees with the school’s stance on the walkout, stating, “I do think that if students choose to do things like this, they can be in trouble for it.”

Plainfield Schools:

Acknowledges the students’ passion for current events and their desire to engage, which the school values. The school’s primary responsibility is to ensure a safe, predictable, and uninterrupted learning environment.

One aspect of this story caught Craig’s attention: the potential involvement of external organizations in planning and funding the walkout. He noted that often, these groups are funded by far-left democratic organizations and may have ulterior motives. “We find out very often that the people who organize these things, the people at the ground level of communicating with individuals who then contact other people who inevitably do this stuff, are well-funded and on the you know, far left democratic side of the aisle,” Craig said.

Craig’s observations raise important questions about the role of external influences in shaping our actions and decisions. If we’re not careful, we may find ourselves caught up in a situation that’s not entirely of our own making. As Craig pointed out, “If they actually care about who’s pushing the buttons, who’s motivating, and the reason for the motivation before they do something as much as they seem to when they’re arguing with someone they don’t agree with, I would encourage them very heavily to look deeper into how these organizations all got together, how these you know, walkouts were planned or figured out about.”

This conversation serves as a reminder that authenticity is essential in our personal and professional lives. By being aware of our intentions and the potential influences around us, we can make more informed decisions and stay true to our values. Craig’s insights offer a valuable perspective on this topic, and his discussion on Tony Katz and the Morning News is a must-listen for anyone interested in exploring the complexities of this issue.

Listen to the “Plainfield Schools Warning To Students Who Walkout” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Dems saying requiring ID to vote is Jim Crow 2.0

Cialis laced Honey

Today on the Marketplace:    Nipple shields

Listen to the Show in Full here:  

