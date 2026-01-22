Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The left does not have a plan for safety and security

The left thinks that defunding ICE is a winner:

Karishma’s response to the question of abolishing ICE was telling: “I don’t want to abolish ICE, I want to defund it.” But what does that really mean? And how does it differ from the more radical approach of abolishing the agency altogether? Karishma’s answer was revealing: “ICE is not law enforcement. Ice is not law enforcement.” She emphasized the distinction between the two, highlighting the need for a more nuanced approach to addressing the issues surrounding immigration.

As we explored the topic further, it became clear that the debate over defunding ICE is not just about the agency itself, but about the broader implications for public safety and security. Karishma pointed out that the left’s approach to immigration is often characterized by a lack of concrete solutions, instead relying on platitudes and rhetoric. “Their plan is Trump bad and you’re a Nazi,” Tony Katz explains.

But what about the practicalities of defunding ICE? How would it affect the thousands of officers who work for the agency? Karishma’s response was telling: “What happens to those twenty thousand officers? What happens to them?” It’s a question that gets to the heart of the issue, and one that the left often fails to address.

Throughout our conversation, Karishma emphasized the need for a more thoughtful and nuanced approach to immigration. She pointed out that the left’s approach is often characterized by a lack of empathy and understanding for the complexities of the issue. “The left does not have a plan for safety and security,” Tony says. “Their plan is to tell you that you’re a Nazi if you don’t agree with them.”

