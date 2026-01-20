Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Braun and the Bears

The Chicago Bears are on the move, and Indiana is in the running to be their new home. Tony Katz is an advocate for bringing the team to the Hoosier state. Tony shares his thoughts on why he believes Indiana should invest in a new stadium and what it could mean for the local economy.

Mike Braun‘s thoughts about the Bears: we’d be foolish, for all the reasons you mentioned and for all my experience, and if you don’t take advantage of this kind of stuff, make it happen, don’t give the farm away… these opportunities don’t come along very often.

Tony’s enthusiasm is contagious, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. “If you told me that Indiana was going to foot the bill for a billion-dollar stadium, I would agree,” he says. “We know that if we engage in investments that help bring a team here, it’s going to bring financial opportunities to the surrounding area.” Tony’s not just talking about the Bears; he’s talking about the potential for growth and development in the region.

One of the key points Tony makes is that Indiana shouldn’t be afraid of competition. “We’re the state that said, ‘build it and they will come,'” he says. “We built a stadium with no team on the horizon, and the Bears moving out of Chicago because Illinois is impossible is a fantastic steal.” Tony believes that Indiana should be embracing the opportunity to bring in a new team and the economic benefits that come with it.

Tony also addresses the concern that Indiana shouldn’t be footing the bill for a new stadium. “If we want to be about smart growth, I’m there,” he says. “What we get in Indiana is the idea of no growth. Somehow growth is the problem, somehow growth is the enemy.” Tony argues that Indiana should be proactive and strategic in its approach to economic development, rather than simply saying no to new projects.

Tony shares his insights on why he believes Indiana should be investing in a new stadium and what it could mean for the local community. He’s not just talking about the Bears; he’s talking about the potential for growth and development in the region.

Tony’s passion and conviction are infectious, and he’s not afraid to challenge the status quo. “Should we be afraid of trying?” he asks. “Hell no, not for a second.” If you’re curious about why Tony believes Indiana should be investing in a new stadium, tune in to hear his thoughts and insights. Listen to the full episode of our podcast to hear Tony’s take on why the Chicago Bears should be coming to Indiana.

Listen to “Braun And The Bears” discussion here:

Mike Braun interview in full: