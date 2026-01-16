Check the Booty: The Secret to Picking the Perfect Orange

There are myths far and wide on how to pick the perfect fruit or vegetable. From firm avocados, to looking at the stripes on the watermelon, to knocking on the cantaloupe, someone’s grandparent has a trick to help you pick the perfect fruit at the grocery store.

Well, this is something grandma never mentioned. To find the perfect orange you need to look at it’s “booty hole.”

According to this viral video, you can find most ripe naval orange in the store by looking the bottom part of the orange.

The woman says the blossom-end a.k.a. the “booty hole” should be small and tight. She also notes heavier oranges and the darker the orange the better!

So next time you’re out shopping, pick-up an orange and ask yourself “is the booty hole tight enough?”

