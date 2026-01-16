20-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Death of Indiana State Police Trooper

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Missouri man who struck and killed an Indiana State Police Trooper in June 2023 has been given a 50-year sentence.

Eddie Jones, 20, appeared at the Hendricks County Courthouse on Friday morning. He walked out after being sentenced to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and 10 years of probation.

In November 2025, Jones pleaded guilty to charges of resisting law enforcement causing death, attempted aggravated battery, and attempted battery with a deadly weapon. Jones was initially charged with murder, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft.

Eddie Jones (Marion County Jail)

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was killed while deploying stop sticks during a stolen vehicle pursuit with Jones. Traffic cam footage showed the pursuit and Smith get hit by Jones, who was driving a stolen vehicle.

Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp spoke after Friday’s sentencing, saying he believes that justice has been served in this case.

“This has been a case on the forefront of everybody’s mind in our community for two and a half years, and it’s come to a conclusion, and we believe it’s a just conclusion,” Delp said.