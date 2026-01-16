Listen Live
Close
Local

20-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Death of Indiana State Trooper

20-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Death of Indiana State Police Trooper

The man who hit and killed Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith in June of 2023 was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Published on January 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Current image: Hendricks County Courthouse

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Missouri man who struck and killed an Indiana State Police Trooper in June 2023 has been given a 50-year sentence.

Eddie Jones, 20, appeared at the Hendricks County Courthouse on Friday morning. He walked out after being sentenced to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and 10 years of probation.

In November 2025, Jones pleaded guilty to charges of resisting law enforcement causing death, attempted aggravated battery, and attempted battery with a deadly weapon. Jones was initially charged with murder, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft.

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones (Marion County Jail)

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was killed while deploying stop sticks during a stolen vehicle pursuit with Jones. Traffic cam footage showed the pursuit and Smith get hit by Jones, who was driving a stolen vehicle.

Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp spoke after Friday’s sentencing, saying he believes that justice has been served in this case.

“This has been a case on the forefront of everybody’s mind in our community for two and a half years, and it’s come to a conclusion, and we believe it’s a just conclusion,” Delp said.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close