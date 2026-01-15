Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/15/26: Iran, Walz, Braun SOS, Credit Cards
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Iran update – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/carier-strike-group-iran/
….now saying they will execute Trump – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran-assassination-threat-trump/2026/01/14/id/1242143/
….I do not believe executions are stopping – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/donald-trump-iran-executions/2026/01/14/id/1242170/
….when the Ayatollah and the mullahs are gone, then I’ll believe the executions are stopping.
Walz demands that Trump end the “occupation”
ICE shooting of illegal Venezuelan who swung shovel against them.
Governor Braun’s State of the State
Harry Enten CNN: Trump’s credit card rate cap is great, great, great politics at this point