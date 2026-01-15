Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/15/26: Iran, Walz, Braun SOS, Credit Cards

Iran update, Tim Walz, Braun's State of the State, Capping Credit Card rates is not a good idea

Published on January 15, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

Iran update – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/carier-strike-group-iran/

….now saying they will execute Trump – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran-assassination-threat-trump/2026/01/14/id/1242143/

….I do not believe executions are stopping – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/donald-trump-iran-executions/2026/01/14/id/1242170/

….when the Ayatollah and the mullahs are gone, then I’ll believe the executions are stopping.

Walz demands that Trump end the “occupation”

ICE shooting of illegal Venezuelan who swung shovel against them.

Governor Braun’s State of the State

Harry Enten CNN: Trump’s credit card rate cap is great, great, great politics at this point

