It Was Lost At Meijer

The Power of Community: How One Woman’s Ring Story Brought A Town & WIBC Listeners Together

In a world where social media often highlights the negative, it’s refreshing to see stories that showcase the best of humanity. This week on our podcast, we’re sharing a remarkable tale of community, connection, and the power of social media to bring people together. It all started with a simple post about a ring found in a gas station parking lot.

The story begins with a woman who posted a photo of a ring she’d discovered in Avon, Indiana, at the Meyer gas station. The ring, a class ring from Saint Mary of the Woods College, dated back to 1945 and had the initials “E.M.K.” engraved on it. As people began to investigate, they started looking up the yearbook from that year and discovered a woman named Ellen Margaret Kelly, who had passed away in 2003. The community was abuzz with the possibility that the ring might belong to her or her family.

As we dug deeper, we learned more about Ellen Kelly’s life. She was from Grand Forks, North Dakota, and was the editor of the Bugle Call and vice president of the Press Club. The community was eager to find the ring’s rightful owner, and we’re proud to say that we’re doing our part to help. “We’re gonna try and avoid scammers, we’re gonna try and avoid getting into the wrong person, and do what we can to do what’s right,” our host says. It’s a refreshing reminder that even in the digital age, kindness and compassion can prevail.

This story highlights the importance of community and the impact that social media can have when used for good. It’s a testament to the power of people coming together to help one another, even when they don’t know each other. As Tony Katz notes, “Some people have said you’re giving out too much information. There are frauds. I’m not the one who posted it, this woman did on Facebook. We’re gonna help. We’re gonna try and avoid scammers.”

We’re proud to be a part of this story and to be working with the community to find the rightful owner of the ring. If you’re as inspired by this story as we are, we invite you to listen to the full episode and hear more about the community’s efforts to reunite the ring with its owner. Join us as we explore the power of social media to bring people together and make a positive impact.

