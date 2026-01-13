Source: sakhorn38 / Getty

Marion County Sheriff Changing Its Approach To Housing ICE Detainees

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will no longer hold ICE detainees for longer than 48 hours. This decision comes after the jail exceeded its capacity of 2400 inmates, leaving the sheriff’s office with no choice but to reevaluate its priorities. “We don’t have the budget to make this happen,” Sheriff Kerry Forrestall explains. “We have a threshold of 2400 inmates, and that was exceeded on Sunday. So this has to change.”

The sheriff’s office has been holding individuals with ICE connections, but it’s clear that this is a financial decision rather than a political one. “This is a circumstance,” Forrestall says. “These things don’t chivee situation. That’s what it looks like to me.” The sheriff’s office is working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to transfer detainees out of the jail via federal funds.

This decision raises important questions about our community’s priorities and how we’re addressing the issue of overcrowding in our jail. As Forrestall points out, “We have a lot of people in jail and dealing with the criminal justice system. Shouldn’t we ask ourselves what we’re doing and whether or not it makes any sense?” This is a crucial conversation that we need to have, and it’s one that we’ll continue to explore in this episode.

One thing is clear: this decision is not about politics or ideology, but about the harsh reality of budget constraints. As Forrestall says, “You can’t ask this of us. We don’t have these dollars. The city didn’t give us these dollars. We have to put the dollars towards our own issues.” It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most effective solutions are the ones that are grounded in reality, rather than ideology.

Listen to the “Marion County Sheriff Changing Its Approach To Housing ICE Detainees” discussion in full here: