Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz & the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/13/26: Powell & More

Tony Katz & the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/13/26: Jerome Powell & More

Dry January, Texans LB Genocide Message on face. Machado to meet with Trump, Capping credit card interest, Powell investigation is a bad look. Dr Quinn Medicine Woman. Dems now admit antifa is real

Published on January 13, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Dry January hurting bars?

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair wrote “Stop the Genocide” on his eye black.

Machado to meet with Trump

Trump administration wants to cap credit card interest rates.

Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman 

