Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/13/26

Is Gov. Tim Walz facing impeachment? 12,000 dead in Iran? Pacers win 3 in a row! The Supremes likely to rule in favoring banning boys in girls sports. 

Published on January 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Is Gov. Tim Walz facing impeachment? https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/mike-wiener-minnesota-tim-walz/2026/01/12/id/1241804/

12,000 dead in Iran?

France has evacuated their Iranian embassy, and the Crown Prince is speaking with Trump. Expect the end of the regime – https://x.com/The_Prophet_/status/2010811552874537063

Trump adds 25% tariff to any country doing business with Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/us/iran-trump/2026/01/12/id/1241862/

….I like the idea, but it doesn’t force out the Ayatollah. It only makes life harder on the Iranians fighting for freedom.

Pacers win 3 in a row!

They have a loooong way to go.

The Supremes likely to rule in favoring banning boys in girls sports

Even WashPo gets it: Opinion | Alabama AG: Supreme Court transgender cases offer chance for legal clarity – The Washington Post

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close