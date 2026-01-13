Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/13/26

Catch the show in its entirety here:

12,000 dead in Iran?

France has evacuated their Iranian embassy, and the Crown Prince is speaking with Trump. Expect the end of the regime – https://x.com/The_Prophet_/status/2010811552874537063

Trump adds 25% tariff to any country doing business with Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/us/iran-trump/2026/01/12/id/1241862/

….I like the idea, but it doesn’t force out the Ayatollah. It only makes life harder on the Iranians fighting for freedom.