Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/13/26
Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Is Gov. Tim Walz facing impeachment? https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/mike-wiener-minnesota-tim-walz/2026/01/12/id/1241804/
12,000 dead in Iran?
France has evacuated their Iranian embassy, and the Crown Prince is speaking with Trump. Expect the end of the regime – https://x.com/The_Prophet_/status/2010811552874537063
Trump adds 25% tariff to any country doing business with Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/us/iran-trump/2026/01/12/id/1241862/
….I like the idea, but it doesn’t force out the Ayatollah. It only makes life harder on the Iranians fighting for freedom.
Pacers win 3 in a row!
They have a loooong way to go.
The Supremes likely to rule in favoring banning boys in girls sports
Even WashPo gets it: Opinion | Alabama AG: Supreme Court transgender cases offer chance for legal clarity – The Washington Post