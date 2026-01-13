Iranian Protester Calls Out Hollywood: “You Guys Have Human Rights!”

It’s no secret Hollywood has become the holy land of the woke. Celebrities and other Hollywood elites love to disguise their disassociation from the rest of the world with an extreme left agenda. This has been proven time again from the COVID epidemic, any election involving Trump, and of course anything the Right touches. The hypocritical state of blame and entitlement is something the rest of the world is catching onto.

An Iranian protester over the weekend has gone viral for his beautifully executed rant calling out Hollywood’s disillusionment. He calls out celebrities and the famous who have been vocal in fighting against ICE agents. The uproar intensified over the weekend after a woman was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota for blocking and threatening the officers. Several celebrities even wore pins to the Golden Globes Sunday as a way of ‘protesting.’

This man has had enough and reminds the left that America truly is the best country in the world. He tells a media outlet, “Neither of you have lived under the Islamic Republic tyranny… you guys have human rights! You have everything you need. Our lives have been taken away from us.”

Hammer and Nigel discuss just how important this man’s message is: