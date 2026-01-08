Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Consequences Of Inciting Violence

The left’s rhetoric has contributed to a culture of violence, where people feel emboldened to take matters into their own hands. “You keep screaming threat to democracy, you keep screaming a threat to rights, destroying the constitution. You are going to get this result that people believe you and think that it is their job to do something about it,” Tony Katz said.

The conversation took a turn when Congressman Andre Carson joined the discussion. He shared his thoughts on the incident, stating, “Protesting is not a crime. It should never get you killed.”

However, Tony countered that the congressman’s words were not just about the incident but about the broader narrative surrounding law enforcement and immigration. “You’re not engaged in toning down the rhetoric. You’re not engaged in being a leader. You’re trying to foment the hate, the division, and the violence,” Tony said.

Love Tony Katz + The Morning News? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Throughout the episode, we delved into the complexities of the issue, discussing the role of language in shaping public opinion and the importance of responsible leadership. Tony emphasized that words have consequences and that leaders have a responsibility to promote unity and understanding. “You can protest, you can’t stop you. You’re blocking traffic, you’re trying to physically intimidate, you’re trying to kill ICE agents,” he said, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach.

The conversation also touched on the facts surrounding the incident, including the woman’s actions and the ICE agent’s response. Tony pointed out that the agent was following procedure and that the incident was not a straightforward case of police brutality. “You want to talk about all the time about your law enforcement. How did that ICE agent feel in that moment? What about him?” he asked.

As we wrapped up the episode, Tony made it clear that the issue is not just about one incident or one politician but about the broader cultural narrative. “I think you should stop. I think Indianapolis should say you should stop. Why don’t you come here and explain yourself?” he said, addressing Congressman Carson.

Listen to the “The Consequences Of Inciting Violence” discussion in full here: