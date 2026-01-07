Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Joe Hogsett Should Resign

The Silence on Joe Hogsett’s Leadership: A Call to Action for Indianapolis

As we navigate the complexities of local politics, it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room. Joe Hogsett, the current mayor of Indianapolis, has been at the center of controversy, but the question remains: why is he still in office?

The grand jury probe into allegations of unlawful touching and communication between March 2019 and December 2023 has raised more questions than answers. “That of course involves the creep Thomas Carl Cook,” Tony Katz says, referencing the individual at the center of the allegations.

The real question is, what’s being done to address the situation? Tony Katz asks, “Where is the call from the civic leaders? Hasn’t he embarrassed us enough?” The silence from the community’s leaders is deafening, and it’s time for a change. “Joe Hogsett should resign,” our host emphasizes, “and from the political left, don’t tell me about Diego Morales until you talk about Joe Hogsett.”

Diego Morales, the current Secretary of State, may be a “big hot mess,” but he’s not the focus of this conversation. The real issue is the lack of accountability from those in power. “I’m saying, the women who were the victims of it, not women’s groups in Indianapolis,” our host explains. “No, no, no, they don’t ask for anything. They’re just silent.” It’s time for the community to speak up and demand action.

The grand jury investigation is ongoing, but it’s clear that something needs to change. “Why do we keep Joe Hogsett?” our host asks. “What’s the point, what are we gaining?” The community deserves better, and it’s time for a new leader to step forward. “Where is the call from the civic leaders?” our host repeats. “Hasn’t he embarrassed us enough?”

As we move forward, it’s essential to remember that this is not just about politics; it’s about the people of Indianapolis. They deserve a leader who will listen, who will act, and who will prioritize their needs. “I’m sure as heck did notice,” our host says, “so now you have to go.” It’s time for a change, and it’s time for the community to demand it.

Listen to the “Joe Hogsett Should Resign” discussion in full here: