Newsom Is Fine With Illegal Immigrants Being Truckers

There’s a disturbing trend that’s been flying under the radar. We’re talking about the alarming number of commercial truck drivers who are in the country illegally, and the devastating consequences that come with it.

Tony Katz shared a shocking story about two truckers who were arrested with over $7 million worth of cocaine.

The fact that they were able to obtain commercial driver’s licenses in the first place is a stark reminder of the loopholes in our system. As Tony puts it, “We have to accept the fact that maybe we have people driving trucks who shouldn’t be, and we’re gonna have to put a stop to that.”

The issue at hand is California’s decision to extend commercial truck driver’s licenses to foreign nationals who have been flagged in a federal audit. Tony is adamant that this is a recipe for disaster, putting people’s lives at risk and enabling potential criminal activity. “People’s lives on the road don’t matter,” he says. “The only thing that matters to these people is, is Trump in favor of it? Okay, we’re opposed to it. Trump likes it all. We don’t like it. Trump doesn’t like it all. We love it.”

Tony’s frustration is palpable as he highlights the absurdity of California’s stance. It’s a classic case of putting politics over people, and the consequences are dire. He urges us to take a closer look at the trolls on social media who are more concerned with being outraged than actually engaging in meaningful conversations. “Their entire existence is everything that is said here, not an engagement, not a sharing like we do every morning. No, no, no, no, no, being angered about everything because they have to be angered, and they’re all listening and the ratings are great, so thank you, guys.”

This is a wake-up call for all of us. It’s time to take a hard look at the trucking industry and the potential threats it poses. We need to prioritize the safety and security of our roads, and that starts with holding our leaders accountable. If you’re as concerned as Tony is, tune in to hear the full conversation and learn more about the issues at play. Listen to the full episode and join the conversation.

Listen to the “Newsom Is Fine With Illegal Immigrants Being Truckers” discussion in full here: