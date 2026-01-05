Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Roller Coaster of Emotions in Venezuela: A Conversation with Ray Lyman

The news of Nicholas Maduro’s arrest sent shockwaves around the world, but for the people of Venezuela, it’s a complex and emotional roller coaster. As we explore the situation on this episode of our podcast, Tony Katz and the Morning News was joined by Ray Lyman, a news anchor at Telemundo Indy, who shares his unique perspective on the country’s history and the current state of affairs.

Ray’s connection to Venezuela runs deep, having worked as a reporter there until the Hugo Chavez regime shut down the media. He’s seen firsthand the devastating impact of 26 years of Chavist-Maduro rule, which has left the country in a state of economic and social crisis. “This is a very sick society, people who live without wisdom, without freedom, without any human rights during 26 years,” Ray describes.

The news of Maduro’s arrest sparked a mix of emotions in Venezuela, with some people celebrating and others feeling a sense of sadness and anxiety. Ray explains, “We were in an emotional roller coaster right now after 26 years of Chavist Maduro government regime… We were pessimistic, but after listening to the speech of Donald Trump, we say, okay, he is negotiating with Delcy Rodriguez. He put her in the right place. Okay, we are fine, but we know that this is will be a long, long, long road to transit.”

As we discuss the situation with Ray, it becomes clear that the people of Venezuela are not just concerned about the future of their country, but also about the influence of external powers, including Iran, Cuba, and Russia. “Venezuela has been with the intervention of Iran, of the most terrible influence from Cuba, the Castros and Russia, control all the information, the secret information and persecution against journalists, lawyers and everyone who won, just the range starvation of democracy in Venezuela,” Ray emphasizes.

The Trump administration’s role in the situation is also a topic of discussion, with some people perceiving that the US is trying to control Venezuela for its oil business. However, Ray cautions that this is a complex issue, and the situation is not as simple as it seems.

Listen to the discussion “The Roller Coaster Of Emotions In Venezuela” in full here:

Today’s interview with Ray Lyman was also Today’s Popcorn Moment: