Search Shifts to River for Missing Indy Teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Police now believe 16-year-old Robert “RJ” Williams Jr., who went missing December 17 in Broad Ripple, may have fallen into the White River. The case has shifted from a missing-person search to a recovery operation.

RJ’s backpack and gym bag were found on a dock behind a McDonald’s and the IU Care Center. Detectives, with help from the Department of Natural Resources, are using sonar, drones, and other specialized equipment to search the area.

RJ, who has autism, mild intellectual developmental delays, and a mood disorder, was last seen after school on December 17. His mother, Katania Williams, said he had never gone missing before and was highly routine-oriented. She said her biggest concern is that he does not have his medication, which helps him stay oriented and manage his emotions.

RJ attends Purdue Polytechnic High School in Broad Ripple. Staff and students helped with search efforts by distributing flyers, participating in search parties, and providing cameras to investigators.