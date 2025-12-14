Listen Live
Many Dead in Australia Mass Shooting at Jewish Celebration

Published on December 14, 2025

Mass Shooting At Sydney's Bondi Beach
SYDNEY, Australia — Authorities in Australia say a deadly mass shooting on Sunday at a Jewish event in Sydney was an act of terrorism.

At least eleven people were killed and nearly 30 others injured when gunmen opened fire at a crowded Hanukkah festival. Police say one of the shooters was also killed.

Two people are in custody for the shooting that happened as Jewish families were celebrating the start of Hanukkah on a popular beach.

