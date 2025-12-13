Referee Collapses, Dies During Girls Basketball Game in Monrovia

WISH TV

MONROVIA, Ind. — A referee collapsed and died during the second quarter of a girls basketball game Friday night at Monrovia High School.

Monrovia Athletic Director Jon Regashus told News 8 by phone that he’s known the referee for at least 20 years. Regashus said he was advised not to share the referee’s name until the county coroner could contact the next of kin.

The referee collapsed with 6:38 remaining in the second quarter against Speedway. Monrovia led, 23-13, Regashus said. The game will resume as a time to be determined soon.

The athletic director said trainers from both teams rushed to help the referee, and emergency medical technicians arrived within five minutes, but attempts to revive the referee were unsuccessful.

Monrovia has postponed Saturday’s game against Tri-West; a date will be determined later.

Regashus said once the game was suspended, the crowd left in an orderly fashion.

The Morgan County town of Monrovia is about a half-hour drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.