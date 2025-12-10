Indy Man Dead, Another Hurt in Kentucky State Campus Shooting

Source: filo / Getty

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A man from Indiana has been charged in a Kentucky State University campus shooting that left one student dead and another critically injured Tuesday.

Frankfort police identified the shooter as Jacob Lee Bard from Evansville, Indiana. Bard is not a student at the university and faces charges of murder and first-degree assault. Evansville is about 150 miles west of Frankfort. Police have not released a motive.

The student who died has been identified as 19-year-old De’Jon Darrell Fox, Jr., an Indianapolis resident and Kentucky State University student. According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Fox died at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday at a Frankfort hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Whitney M. Young Jr. residence hall. University police arrived quickly and took Bard into custody at the scene.

Two students were shot. One later died at the hospital, while the other remains in critical condition. The university has not released the name of the second student but says counseling and support services are available.

University President Koffi C. Akakpo called the shooting a “senseless tragedy,” and Gov. Andy Beshear described it as an “isolated incident” with no ongoing threat.

In response, Kentucky State has canceled classes, final exams, and campus activities for the rest of the week, and students have been allowed to return home if they wish.