Vop Osili Announces Depature from Council Presidency

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election as Council President at the end of his term.

“Serving as Council President has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This decision comes after deep reflection. Stepping back from the presidency allows me to focus my energy where it’s most needed and continue serving our city with the same commitment that has guided my work from the beginning,” said Osili.

Osili thanked Council colleagues, staff, clerks, legal and policy teams, and community partners who helped “turn ideas into action.”

He says he’s proud of leading the council through some of the city’s most challenging periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and is known for forging relationships and leading initiatives that brought together

councilors, neighborhood leaders, the administration, state lawmakers, and business and nonprofit partners.

“Public service only works when it is rooted in community. The voices and advocacy of our neighbors shaped so many of our decisions,” said Osili.

Under his leadership, Osili says the Council made major investments in public safety, expanding violence interruption programs, strengthening mental health response, and deepening community partnerships and strategies that have contributed to significant declines in homicide and violent crime.