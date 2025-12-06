State Police Now Investigating 2 Inmate Deaths at Miami Correctional

Miami Correctional Facility (WISH-TV)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating the deaths of two inmates who have died at the Miami Correctional Facility in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 26, detectives with the Indiana State Police Investigations Division at the Peru Post were called to investigate the death of 36-year-old inmate J Trinidad Ramirez. He was convicted of murder and arson in Fort Wayne which resulted in three deaths.

Then, on Friday, detectives started an investigation at the request of the Miami Correctional Facility into the death of inmate 38-year-old Anthony Barbee.

ISP said an autopsy was completed for Ramirez to determine the exact cause of death. An autopsy is pending for Barbee.

The families of both victims have been notified.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the Miami Correctional Facility are assisting state police in their investigation. It’s unclear if there was any foul play involved in either of the deaths.