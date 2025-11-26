NWS: What to Know About Indiana’s Incoming Snow

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Snow is expected to accumulate in Indiana Saturday and Sunday.

While the exact totals are not easy for forecasters to pinpoint, they think northern Indiana looks to get the most.

“Travel on the I-65 corridor will be especially difficult once we get into the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, during a Wednesday winter weather briefing.

White believes the impacts will be similar on the I-70 corridor.

“Our confidence is greatest to see those higher end accumulations the further northwest you go from Indianapolis,” said White.

The day on Saturday is projected to start out with mostly snowfall.

“But as we get into the later evening hours, we expect that to transition to rain,” said White.

White says they’ll be monitoring what he calls the snow liquid ratio. To calculate the snow-to-liquid ratio, they divide the amount of snow by the depth of water you would measure if you melted the snow into liquid.

Temperatures will be in the 30s all across Indiana for at least the next week, so White urges you to wear your winter coat, gloves, and any other protection you may need if you are outside.

“If you’ve got any turkey trots or anything like that on Thursday or beyond, we really advise you to get the word out to everyone about the gold temperatures. They’re not going anywhere,” said White.