Elon Musk Reveals Foreign Manipulation Through New Location Feature

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In a world increasingly dominated by social media narratives, a new tool on Elon Musk’s X platform is pulling back the curtain on widespread manipulation of online discourse, particularly regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. This development may fundamentally change how we evaluate information on social media.

Cornell Law professor William Jacobson, founder of Legal Insurrection, explained how X’s new location disclosure feature has exposed an alarming pattern of deception. “For a long time, many of us, including me, have been complaining that what’s happening on X is obviously a foreign information operation,” Jacobson stated during the interview. “What you have is you have foreign operations getting their people boosted on X to create a false narrative.”

I do believe we’re not giving enough credit to Elon Musk, and I think the people who wanted to push him to the side when he had his little row with President Trump, we’re making a huge, huge mistake, because every day it. Seems we get a little closer to realizing how much garbage is in our social media feeds and who is selling us the garbage. William Jacobson joins me right now, Cornell Law professor, the mind behind legalinsurrection.com. I want to get to the story about this new tool on x the fake accounts, really how it has affected this war regarding Hamas and Israel, and how it lied to millions and millions.

Of people around the globe. But before I do, we saw the cases against James Comey and Letitia James kicked out by a judge, the argument being that, especially in the James Comey case that the prosecutor put in place was not properly put in place, this Lindsey Halligan, there's been a lot of issues about this, and therefore, if there's no real prosecutor, there's no real person in place, there's no real case to be brought here. I don't want to get into the case, the details of the Comey case, but rather get into the details or the thoughts about the Pam Bondi Justice Department I had high hopes for I don't think she's living up to the high hopes. Is this more incompetence as you see it?

