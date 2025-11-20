AMBUSH: Is The Bush Family Plotting to Retake GOP from Trump?

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that new “rumors” are circulating about an alleged effort to bring an end to what some call the “Bush Exile.” This supposed initiative is described as an attempt by certain Republicans to regain control of the GOP from Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

According to the outlet, there are claims that a sort of behind-the-scenes Republican network—still tied into influential connections nationwide—has been quietly positioning itself to step in once Trump is no longer on the scene.

While the former president is said to be unwilling to openly criticize Trump—something that has reportedly frustrated some of his past advisers—he is believed to be open to subtly influencing the party’s direction for the long term.

A source identified as a “former Bush official” told the Daily Mail that Trump “knows that there’s no third term option,” and noted that Vice President JD Vance “has a head start” over other Republicans eyeing the 2028 presidential race. The same former official forecast that “there will be a big open field within the Republican Party” in 2028.

The outlet also reported that former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele has urged the former president to reengage with GOP politics, saying he possesses “a voice that would resonate with a lot more Americans.”

Breitbart News has previously highlighted several remarks George W. Bush made about Trump. In a 2021 conversation with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, Bush expressed that he believed Trump “lacked the ‘humility’ necessary to be an effective leader.”

Additionally, Breitbart News reporter John Binder noted that back in October 2019—during Trump’s first term—Bush argued that Trump’s “isolationist United States” was “destabilizing around the world,” warning that an isolationist turn by the U.S. was “dangerous for the sake of peace.”

These comments followed Bush’s own tenure in office, during which he led the United States into the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 American service members in Iraq alone, including over 3,500 killed in combat.