Here’s Carmel 311 and How It Works

WISH-TV

CARMEL, Ind.–The City of Carmel has started Carmel 311, a free mobile app that allows people to report issues, request government services, and receive real-time updates from city leaders.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam stated that the app facilitates real-time communication between residents and the City team.

“By enabling residents to report issues directly from their device of preference, it’s easier for leaders to address community needs effectively, build resident relationships, and boost operational efficiency,” said Finkham.

Users can report issues across various categories, such as tree trimming needs, construction concerns, or sidewalk trip hazards, and can also receive alerts about road closings tied to festivals and special events.

The app includes an option for users to snap and submit a photo of the issue and can use location data to geo-locate the concern.

You can download the Carmel 311 app on Android and iPhone devices or report issues through the website.

“The mobile app includes an option to snap and submit a photo of the issue with your device. The app also can use your location data to geo-locate the location of the issue/concern,” said the City of Carmel in a Thursday morning news release.