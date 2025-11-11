Sycamore Services Scores Big on Awareness

Source: Sycamore Services / other

Danville, IN – Community spirit and high-fives will be in full swing this Friday as Sycamore Services, Inc. clients hit the court for a special 3-on-3 basketball game against players from the professional minor league team, the Indiana Lyons.

More than just a friendly short game, the event is designed to be a joyous, one-of-a-kind experience for the individuals served by Sycamore Services, while also promoting the Indiana Lyons and spreading awareness about the vital mission of Sycamore Services.

The game perfectly aligns with the core philosophy of Sycamore Services: to provide individualized training and services that increase independence and enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and others facing daily challenges.

For many clients, this unique opportunity to play with professional athletes is an experience they might not otherwise have. It’s a fun and active way to foster inclusion and connection within the community, living out the agency’s value to “embrace the unique contributions of each individual.”

As a recognized industry leader, Sycamore Services provides comprehensive services across Indiana, including:

Residential Services

Employment Services

Children’s Services and Early Intervention

Day Services & Respite Care

ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) Therapy

Their mission is to be the “agency of choice” through a standard of “Ethics without compromise” and a continual pursuit of Excellence in all they do.

The Indiana Lyons, a Danville-based team and 2023 ABA Champions known for providing fast-paced, family-friendly basketball, are proud to partner with Sycamore Services. This collaboration highlights the team’s commitment to community involvement and using their platform to support local organizations and their invaluable work. Event is This Friday November 14 at the Bosstick Gym in Danville.