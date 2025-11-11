Listen Live
Close
Local

Sycamore Services Scores Big on Awareness

Clients will hit the court for a special 3-on-3 basketball game against players from the Professional Minor League Team, the Indiana Lyons.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sycamore Services
Source: Sycamore Services / other

Danville, IN – Community spirit and high-fives will be in full swing this Friday as Sycamore Services, Inc. clients hit the court for a special 3-on-3 basketball game against players from the professional minor league team, the Indiana Lyons.

More than just a friendly short game, the event is designed to be a joyous, one-of-a-kind experience for the individuals served by Sycamore Services, while also promoting the Indiana Lyons and spreading awareness about the vital mission of Sycamore Services.

The game perfectly aligns with the core philosophy of Sycamore Services: to provide individualized training and services that increase independence and enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and others facing daily challenges.

For many clients, this unique opportunity to play with professional athletes is an experience they might not otherwise have. It’s a fun and active way to foster inclusion and connection within the community, living out the agency’s value to “embrace the unique contributions of each individual.”

As a recognized industry leader, Sycamore Services provides comprehensive services across Indiana, including:

Residential Services
Employment Services
Children’s Services and Early Intervention
Day Services & Respite Care
ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) Therapy

Their mission is to be the “agency of choice” through a standard of “Ethics without compromise” and a continual pursuit of Excellence in all they do.

The Indiana Lyons, a Danville-based team and 2023 ABA Champions known for providing fast-paced, family-friendly basketball, are proud to partner with Sycamore Services. This collaboration highlights the team’s commitment to community involvement and using their platform to support local organizations and their invaluable work. Event is This Friday November 14 at the Bosstick Gym in Danville.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Oh Deer
Sports

New Rules for Indiana Deer Hunting Season 2025

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close