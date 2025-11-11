Odinism Evidence Filed in Delphi Murders Case, Richard Allen Continues His Appeal

Allen County Jail

DELPHI, Ind.–Newly-filed evidence in the case of Richard Allen, convicted of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, includes 1,200 pages related to the Odinism theory.

The evidence, released as part of Allen’s appeal efforts, features posts by a confirmed Odinist named Brad Holder, whose son was a friend of one of the victims.

The exhibits include a photo resembling the crime scene layout and a painting resembling the pose of one of the girls’ bodies, suggesting a ritualistic sacrifice. Allen’s defense team plans to challenge the judge’s decision to exclude evidence pointing to other suspects in the case as a key argument in the appeal.

The initial trial judge Fran Gull had ruled out any evidence that pointed toward other suspects, such as the idea that several practitioners of Odinism had killed the girls in a ritualistic sacrifice.

German and Williams were killed on February 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail.

On November 11, 2024, Allen was convicted on all counts. On December 20, 2024, Judge Gull sentenced Allen to 65 years for the murder of German and 65 years for the murder of Williams, with the terms to be served consecutively, resulting in a total of 130 years in prison.

Allen maintains that he is an innocent man.