Your Holiday Travel Plans Might Be About to Change

Major flight reductions are on the way as the FAA cuts U.S. airline schedules by 10% during the ongoing government shutdown.

Published on November 6, 2025

Air Travel
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reducing the number of U.S. airline flights by 10 percent as the government shutdown continues, raising concerns for travelers preparing for upcoming trips.

Here’s what to expect as the changes take effect.

Why Are Flights Being Cut?

According to the Associated Press, the FAA’s decision to scale back flights is directly tied to the ongoing government shutdown, which has now become the longest in U.S. history.

Air traffic controllers are still required to work during the shutdown, but they are currently not being paid, putting tremendous pressure on staffing. The longer the shutdown persists, the more severe the staffing shortages have become, prompting this significant reduction in flights.

Which Flights Will Be Impacted?

The AP reports that before the cuts go into effect on Friday (Nov. 7), the FAA will release a list of 40 “high-volume markets” that will see reduced service.

Aviation data firm Cirium estimates that up to 1,800 flights and more than 268,000 seats could be affected.

“I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said during a press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 5). “We’re in new territory in terms of government shutdowns.”

What Led to the Government Shutdown?

As USA Today explains, the shutdown began on Oct. 1 after lawmakers in the Senate failed to agree on an appropriations bill to fund the government.

Democrats have opposed what they describe as deep cuts to healthcare programs, including Medicaid and subsidies supporting the Affordable Care Act. Republicans argue that these policy disagreements should not be tied to the broader government funding process. With neither side budging, the shutdown continues without a clear timeline for resolution.

How Airlines Are Responding

United Airlines will roll out “rolling adjustments” to flight schedules so travelers have several days’ notice. Customers will be notified of any changes through the app, text messages, or the airline’s website.

Southwest Airlines will contact passengers with updates and, in most cases, automatically rebook flights that are canceled. Travelers who choose not to fly after a cancellation can request a refund.

American Airlines says it will keep customers updated but does not expect most travelers to be affected. Updates will appear on the airline’s website and in the AA app.

Delta Air Lines likewise expects most flights to operate as planned, but passengers will be notified of any schedule changes. During this period, Delta customers can change, cancel, or refund their tickets — including Basic Economy — without penalties.

When Will Schedules Return to Normal?

There is still no definitive answer. Negotiations in Congress remain at a stalemate, and at Wednesday’s briefing, Bedford noted that even if the shutdown ends before Friday, the FAA cannot immediately restore regular flight schedules. First, staffing shortages must be resolved.

