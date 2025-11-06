Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The All-Time History Between The Indianapolis Colts And Atlanta Falcons

The Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons have faced off 18 times in their history, with the Colts holding a dominant 15-3 record against the Falcons.

This head-to-head matchup has been one-sided, with the Colts winning 83.3% of their encounters.

Key Moments in the Matchup

First Meeting : The two teams first clashed on November 13, 1966, with the Colts securing a 19-7 victory.

: The two teams first clashed on November 13, 1966, with the Colts securing a 19-7 victory. Longest Winning Streak : The Colts enjoyed a 10-game winning streak against the Falcons from 1966 to 1989.

: The Colts enjoyed a 10-game winning streak against the Falcons from 1966 to 1989. Biggest Win : The Colts’ largest margin of victory came on December 1, 1968, when they defeated the Falcons 44-0.

: The Colts’ largest margin of victory came on December 1, 1968, when they defeated the Falcons 44-0. Recent Matchups: In their last meeting on December 24, 2023, the Falcons claimed a 29-10 victory.

All 18 games between the Colts and Falcons have been in the regular season, as the two teams have never met in the playoffs.

The Colts’ consistent success in this matchup highlights their historical edge over Atlanta.

Memorable Performances

The Colts have delivered several standout performances, including a 49-7 win in 1967 and a 38-7 victory in 2003.

These games underscore the team’s ability to dominate the Falcons across different eras.

As the Colts and Falcons prepare for their next scheduled meeting in Berlin on November 9, 2025, fans will be eager to see if the Colts can continue their historical dominance or if the Falcons can narrow the gap in this lopsided matchup.

