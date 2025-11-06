19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Michael Kevin Jones (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

On July 11, IMPD officers came to the 2900 block of North Mitthoeffer Road for a report of a person shot. Officers ended up at a BP gas station on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Once there, police started providing aid to the victim, identified as 16-year-old Rodney Ward Jr., until EMS personnel arrived. Ward Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

After months of investigating, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) arrested 19-year-old Michael Kevin Jones.

IMPD said they found Jones earlier this week inside a vehicle with two other men who had firearms with them. One of the men was identified as David Barbee. He and the other man were both arrested on firearms-related charges.

Jones faces one count each of murder, theft, and robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.