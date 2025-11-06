Listen Live
FAA to Reduce Air Traffic by 10% at 40 ‘High-Volume’ Markets

Indianapolis International Airport is included in a list from the FAA of major U.S. airports that will see their air traffic reduced.

Published on November 6, 2025

Maye Musk Visits "The Bottom Line"
Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is reducing air traffic by 10% in 40 “high-volume” markets starting Friday, November 7, due to staffing issues.

This comes as the government shutdown has reached a 37th day, becoming the longest shutdown in U.S. history, causing flights to be delayed and aviation workers to not get paid.

Air traffic controllers got a partial payment in early October, but have not received a full paycheck since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. Controllers will end up going a full month without getting paid after they get their next pay stub this week.

At a Wednesday news conference, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the shutdown is creating “staffing pressures” and affecting their ability to bring on more air traffic controllers.

“We are 2,000 controllers short and we have surged our academy to bring more controllers into our system,” Duffy said. “The shutdown is having an impact on our ability to maintain those numbers and dent that shortage.

Air traffic controllers who are of the age of retirement have also been offered a cash bonus to stay on with the FAA. Duffy said they’re doing what they can to alleviate some of that pressure to aviation workers while making sure the airspace is safe.

“We don’t want to see disruptions, but our number one priority is to make sure that when you travel, you travel safely,” said Duffy.

The 40 airports chosen to see service cuts is “data-based,” according to Duffy.

“This is not based on what airline travel has more flights out of what location. This is about where is the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure.”

The Department of Transportation is working with the airlines who are dealing with fewer working air traffic controllers. Duffy said travelers can expect more flight delays and cancellations for the foreseeable future.

Airports that will see a cutback in flights:

Anchorage International
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Boston Logan International
Baltimore/Washington International
Charlotte Douglas International
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
Dallas Love Field
Ronald Reagan Washington National
Denver International
Dallas/Fort Worth International
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
Newark Liberty International
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
Honolulu International
Houston Hobby Airport
Washington Dulles International
George Bush Houston Intercontinental
Indianapolis International
New York John F Kennedy International
Las Vegas McCarran International
Los Angeles International
New York LaGuardia
Orlando International
Chicago Midway
Memphis International
Miami International
Minneapolis/St Paul International
Oakland International
Ontario International
Chicago O’Hare International
Portland International
Philadelphia International
Phoenix Sky Harbor International
San Diego International
Louisville International
Seattle/Tacoma International
San Francisco International
Salt Lake City International
Teterboro Airport
Tampa International

The FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily.

