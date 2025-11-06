FAA to Reduce Air Traffic by 10% at 40 ‘High-Volume’ Markets

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is reducing air traffic by 10% in 40 “high-volume” markets starting Friday, November 7, due to staffing issues.

This comes as the government shutdown has reached a 37th day, becoming the longest shutdown in U.S. history, causing flights to be delayed and aviation workers to not get paid.

Air traffic controllers got a partial payment in early October, but have not received a full paycheck since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. Controllers will end up going a full month without getting paid after they get their next pay stub this week.

At a Wednesday news conference, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the shutdown is creating “staffing pressures” and affecting their ability to bring on more air traffic controllers.

“We are 2,000 controllers short and we have surged our academy to bring more controllers into our system,” Duffy said. “The shutdown is having an impact on our ability to maintain those numbers and dent that shortage.

Air traffic controllers who are of the age of retirement have also been offered a cash bonus to stay on with the FAA. Duffy said they’re doing what they can to alleviate some of that pressure to aviation workers while making sure the airspace is safe.

“We don’t want to see disruptions, but our number one priority is to make sure that when you travel, you travel safely,” said Duffy.

The 40 airports chosen to see service cuts is “data-based,” according to Duffy.

“This is not based on what airline travel has more flights out of what location. This is about where is the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure.”

The Department of Transportation is working with the airlines who are dealing with fewer working air traffic controllers. Duffy said travelers can expect more flight delays and cancellations for the foreseeable future.

Airports that will see a cutback in flights:

Anchorage International

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Boston Logan International

Baltimore/Washington International

Charlotte Douglas International

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Dallas Love Field

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Denver International

Dallas/Fort Worth International

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Newark Liberty International

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

Honolulu International

Houston Hobby Airport

Washington Dulles International

George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Indianapolis International

New York John F Kennedy International

Las Vegas McCarran International

Los Angeles International

New York LaGuardia

Orlando International

Chicago Midway

Memphis International

Miami International

Minneapolis/St Paul International

Oakland International

Ontario International

Chicago O’Hare International

Portland International

Philadelphia International

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

San Diego International

Louisville International

Seattle/Tacoma International

San Francisco International

Salt Lake City International

Teterboro Airport

Tampa International

The FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily.