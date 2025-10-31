Listen Live
Trump Recreates Viral Halloween Moment By Placing Candy On Kid’s Head

At a Halloween event on the White House South Lawn, President Donald Trump recreated a viral moment from 2019 by placing a candy bar on a child’s head instead of in their bag.

Published on October 31, 2025

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The child, dressed as DJ Marshmello, appeared momentarily confused as Trump gestured for them to move along.

This playful yet awkward interaction mirrored a similar incident during Trump’s first term, where he placed candy on a child’s Minion costume, only for it to fall to the ground.

Joined by First Lady Melania Trump, the couple handed out full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters, including military families and law enforcement members.

The event featured festive decorations, including pumpkins donated by Frey Farms, which will later be given to a local food assistance program.

The moment quickly gained traction on social media, with many reminiscing about the 2019 incident.

