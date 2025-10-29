Listen Live
Local

Marco Andretti Announces Retirement from Racing

Veteran IndyCar driver Marco Andretti announced his retirement from motor racing on Wednesday after 20 years in the series.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran IndyCar driver Marco Andretti has announced his retirement from motor racing.

The announcement came from Andretti, 38, in a social media post made Wednesday.

“To my family, friends, teams, sponsors, and fans who have genuinely supported me for the last 30 years in motorsports, I want to thank you for allowing me the privilege to continue our family’s passion on the racetrack,” Andretti said in his statement. “I have had some really fun times behind the wheel in a lot of different types of racing cars — a lot of great memories as well, mostly at the Indy 500.”

In his 20 years and over 250 starts driving in the series, Andretti notched 2 wins, 6 pole positions, 20 top-3 finishes and 107 top-10 finishes. He captured IndyCar Rookie of the Year honors in 2006.

The son of former team owner and driver Michael and grandson of racing legend Mario, Marco’s best finish in the season points standings came in 2013 when he was fifth.

Marco Andretti made 20 starts in the Indianapolis 500, with arguably the most memorable race coming in his rookie year when he finished second after being passed on the front stretch of the final lap by Sam Hornish Jr. Marco also won the pole in 2020, a race that was ran at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2025 Indianapolis 500, Andretti started and finished 29th.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana University entrance on Spring Day
Local

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing Incidents

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close