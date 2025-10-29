Marco Andretti Announces Retirement from Racing

Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran IndyCar driver Marco Andretti has announced his retirement from motor racing.

The announcement came from Andretti, 38, in a social media post made Wednesday.

“To my family, friends, teams, sponsors, and fans who have genuinely supported me for the last 30 years in motorsports, I want to thank you for allowing me the privilege to continue our family’s passion on the racetrack,” Andretti said in his statement. “I have had some really fun times behind the wheel in a lot of different types of racing cars — a lot of great memories as well, mostly at the Indy 500.”

In his 20 years and over 250 starts driving in the series, Andretti notched 2 wins, 6 pole positions, 20 top-3 finishes and 107 top-10 finishes. He captured IndyCar Rookie of the Year honors in 2006.

The son of former team owner and driver Michael and grandson of racing legend Mario, Marco’s best finish in the season points standings came in 2013 when he was fifth.

Marco Andretti made 20 starts in the Indianapolis 500, with arguably the most memorable race coming in his rookie year when he finished second after being passed on the front stretch of the final lap by Sam Hornish Jr. Marco also won the pole in 2020, a race that was ran at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2025 Indianapolis 500, Andretti started and finished 29th.