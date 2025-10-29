Circle City Broadcasting Expands with WRTV-ABC Purchase

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

Circle City Broadcasting announced on Oct. 28 that it plans to acquire WRTV-ABC, a move that would significantly expand the reach of the Indianapolis-based media company. The deal, led by Circle City’s Owner, President, and CEO DuJuan McCoy, is still awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

McCoy, an experienced broadcaster and Indianapolis native, described the acquisition as a strategic step that builds on the company’s strong local roots.

“As a native of Indianapolis and a career small business owner, I am excited to expand Circle City Broadcasting’s footprint with the acquisition of WRTV-ABC,” McCoy said. “This strategic transaction reinforces our long-term commitment to Indiana, enhances our current broadcast capabilities, and creates meaningful value for both our audiences and our advertisers across Indiana.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With this purchase, Circle City Broadcasting would bring ABC’s nationally recognized programming under the same umbrella as its existing local stations. McCoy emphasized the complementary nature of the content, particularly ABC’s sports coverage.

“ABC’s high-profile programming — including Monday Night Football, College Football, NBA and WNBA regular season games, playoffs, finals, and Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and Super Bowl LXV in 2031 — pairs perfectly with WISH-TV’s more than 90 hours per week of live local news and entertainment,” he said.

He also noted that ABC’s offerings would align well with the 100-plus live local and regional sporting events already broadcast on WNDY (MyINDY-TV 23) and WRTV’s own news programming.

Circle City Broadcasting, a privately held and majority Black-owned company, would strengthen its standing as a leading locally owned broadcaster in Indianapolis—the nation’s 25th largest television market—once the deal is finalized.

“Together, these properties strengthen our position as a formidable, Indianapolis-based, locally owned and operated media company dedicated to serving all communities in Indiana with purpose-driven content,” McCoy said.